SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Hanchey A, Jiva S, Bayleyegn T, Schnall A. Disaster Med. Public Health Prep. 2023; 17: e530.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Society for Disaster Medicine and Public Health, Publisher Cambridge University Press)

DOI

10.1017/dmp.2023.108

PMID

37974501

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: On February 12, 2021, Winter Storm Uri hit the United States. To understand the disaster-related causes and circumstances of death, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) activated media mortality surveillance.

METHODS: The team searched the internet daily for key terms related to Uri and compiled the information into a standardized media mortality surveillance database to conduct descriptive statistics.

RESULTS: Between February 12 and March 2, 2021, the accessed media reported 136 Uri-related deaths from nine states. Most decedents were male (39%) and adults (62.5%). Exposure to extreme temperatures (47.1%) was the most common cause of death. Among indirect deaths, motor vehicle collision (12.5%), and carbon monoxide poisoning (7.4%) represented the top two circumstances.

CONCLUSION: This was the first time CDC activated media mortality surveillance for a winter storm. Media mortality surveillance is useful in assessing the impact of a disaster and provides timely data for an all-hazards response approach.


Language: en

Keywords

media; disasters; public health surveillance; winter storm

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print