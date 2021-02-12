|
Hanchey A, Jiva S, Bayleyegn T, Schnall A. Disaster Med. Public Health Prep. 2023; 17: e530.
OBJECTIVE: On February 12, 2021, Winter Storm Uri hit the United States. To understand the disaster-related causes and circumstances of death, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) activated media mortality surveillance.
media; disasters; public health surveillance; winter storm