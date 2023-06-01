CONTACT US: Contact info
|
Citation
|
Chao S. Emerg. Med. Clin. North Am. 2024; 42(1): 105-113.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37977742
|
Abstract
|
Depressive disorders encompass a spectrum of diagnoses and are more common in women and transgender individuals. Diagnosis involves thorough history-taking and exclusion of underlying medical disorders. The emergency physician should assess the risk of self-harm and consider environmental and social factors prior to disposition.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Suicide; Depression; Depressive disorder; Mood disorder; Psychiatric emergency