Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Chao S. Emerg. Med. Clin. North Am. 2024; 42(1): 105-113.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.emc.2023.06.013

PMID

37977742

Abstract

Depressive disorders encompass a spectrum of diagnoses and are more common in women and transgender individuals. Diagnosis involves thorough history-taking and exclusion of underlying medical disorders. The emergency physician should assess the risk of self-harm and consider environmental and social factors prior to disposition.


Language: en

Keywords

Suicide; Depression; Depressive disorder; Mood disorder; Psychiatric emergency

