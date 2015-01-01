Abstract

PURPOSE: To investigate compensatory gaze-scanning behaviors during street crossings by pedestrians with homonymous hemianopia (HH) and hemispatial neglect (HSN).



METHODS: Pedestrians with right homonymous hemianopia (RHH) and left homonymous hemianopia without (LHH) and with left spatial-neglect (LHSN) walked on city streets wearing a gaze-tracking system that also captured scene videos. Street-crossing instances were manually annotated, and horizontal gaze scan of magnitude ≥20° and scanning rates were compared within-subject, between the side of the hemifield loss (BlindSide) and the other side (SeeingSide). Proportion of instances with scans to both the left and the right side at nonsignalized crossings (indicative of safe scanning behavior) were compared among the three subject groups.



RESULTS: Data from 19 participants (6 LHH, 7 RHH, and 6 with mild [4] or moderate [2] LHSN), consisting of 521 street-crossing instances of a total duration of 201 minutes and 5375 gaze scans, were analyzed. The overall gaze magnitude (mean [95% confidence interval (CI)]) was significantly larger toward the BlindSide (40.4° [39.1°-41.9°]) than the SeeingSide (36° [34.8°-37.3°]; P < 0.001). The scanning rate (mean [95% CI] scans/min) toward the BlindSide (14 [12.5-15.6]) was significantly higher than the SeeingSide (11.5 [10.3°-12.9°]; P < 0.001). The scanning rate in the LHSN group (10.7 [8.9-12.8]) was significantly lower than the LHH group (14 [11.6-17.0]; P = 0.045). The proportion of nonsignalized crossings with scans to both sides was significantly lower in LHSN (58%; P = 0.039) and RHH (51%; P = 0.003) than LHH (75%) participants.



CONCLUSIONS: All groups demonstrated compensatory scanning, making more gaze scans with larger magnitudes to the blind side. Mild to moderate LHSN adversely impacted the scanning rate.

