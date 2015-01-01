Abstract

AIMS AND DESIGN: This study reports a qualitative phenomenological investigation of resilience in nursing staff working in a high-secure personality disorder service.



METHOD: Interviews were carried out with six nursing staff, and these captured the richness and complexity of the lived experience of nursing staff.



RESULTS: Four superordinate themes emerged from the analysis: Management of emotions: participants showed an awareness that their job is about giving care to patients who may present with very challenging behaviours. The care that they offered was conceptualized as something that needed to be provided in a measured way, with boundaries. A clear distinction was drawn between 'caring personally' for patients, and 'providing care'. Teamwork: teamwork was cited as a major influencing factor by all participants. This was seen as directly impacting the smooth running of the ward, and therefore on the well-being of nursing staff, but also of patients. Understanding: nursing staff were acutely aware that they were working in an environment where everyday interactions would be open to intense scrutiny and possible misinterpretation by patients. Work-life balance: All the participants spoke of making a conscious effort to have a separate work and home life, which was influenced by a number of factors.



CONCLUSION: The article has discussed the themes of managing emotion, team understanding and work-life balance, illustrating how each contributes to the resilience of nursing staff in this challenging environment. New insights - applicable in both national and international contexts - have been produced. IMPACT: In secure environments, mental health nursing staff need organizational support and assistance to develop ways of managing difficult experiences with patients, systems that promote recovery, and educational and supervisory support to help understand and process the effects on them. This article provides evidence to support the work of managers and clinicians in these environments. No Patient or Public Contribution.

