|
Citation
|
Becklinger NL. J. Agromed. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37974425
|
Abstract
|
Conducting surveillance of agricultural injuries and fatalities in the United States has been an ongoing challenge, with many cases falling outside the criteria of national and local surveillance systems. In this research, capture-recapture analysis was used to estimate the number of fatal agricultural injuries in Indiana between 2016 and 2020. A limited analysis of non-fatal injuries is also provided. This analysis was possible because of two publicly available datasets containing incident descriptions with sufficient detail for case matching. The first dataset consisted of summary lists of fatal and nonfatal agricultural injuries in Indiana published in annual agricultural fatality reports produced by the Purdue Extension. The second data source was AgInjuryNews, which gathers reports of agricultural injuries and fatalities published in news media and other publicly available sources.
Language: en