Abstract

Using a cross-sectional design, we examined protective behavioral strategies (PBS) as a moderator of the relationship between sensation seeking and hazardous drinking and alcohol-related consequences among high school seniors (N = 212). Hierarchical regression analyses indicated sensation seeking was a significant predictor of binge drinking (β =.65, p <.001), pre-partying (β =.71, p <.001), gaming (β =.75, p <.001), and alcohol-related consequences (β =.69, p <.001). Further, PBS moderated these relationships such that among high sensation seeking adolescents, PBS use was associated with better outcomes, including lower levels of binge drinking (β = -.37, p <.01), pre-partying (β = -.44, p <.01), gaming (β = -.31, p <.05), and alcohol-related consequences (β = -.53, p <.001). We discuss counseling implications, including assessment and harm reduction strategies focusing on PBS to reduce hazardous drinking among high sensation seeking adolescents.

