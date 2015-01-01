Abstract

AIMS: Sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) is a global public health crisis, impacting university youth around the world. The purpose of this study was twofold: (a) determine the best methodology for conducting a campus climate survey at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) in Ghana and (b) gather data on SGBV knowledge, attitudes, and behaviors from a representative sample of students.



METHODS: This descriptive study included three phases: (a) develop a campus climate survey unique to UCC, (b) develop a sampling methodology, and (c) deploy the first ever campus climate survey at UCC.



RESULTS: A 71-item survey was developed and then administered via a student portal to 2,000 students. Of those students, 1,381 (69.1%) responded. Although most students (63.2%) know the university has a sexual harassment policy, fewer have seen it (25.9%) or read it (22.3%). Students held generally positive views of how the university would respond to reports of sexual harassment, although 50.2% of participants believed the reporter would be labeled a troublemaker. More participants reported seeking and giving verbal than nonverbal consent, and more men than women reported both seeking and giving verbal consent. More men than women reported they "always" sought verbal consent (61.2% vs. 47.7%, p = 0.001). Most students (n = 316, 56.5%) sought verbal consent all of the time, and an additional 99 (17.7%) sought it most of the time.



CONCLUSIONS: Accurate data about students' knowledge, attitudes, and experiences with SGBV policy, prevention, and response are needed globally to better inform locally appropriate practices. POTENTIAL IMPACT OF CAMPUS INTIMATE PARTNER VIOLENCE AND SEXUAL ASSAULT ON FORENSIC NURSING: Forensic nursing is currently localized in high-income countries. University students' knowledge, attitudes, and experiences with SGBV can support the expansion of forensic nursing research and practice to low- and middle-income countries.

Language: en