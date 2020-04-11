|
Otlet V, Vandamme C, Warlop T, Crevecoeur F, Ronsse R. J. Neuroengineering Rehabil. 2023; 20(1): e156.
Abstract
BACKGROUND: In the recent past, wearable devices have been used for gait rehabilitation in patients with Parkinson's disease. The objective of this paper is to analyze the outcome of a wearable hip orthosis whose assistance adapts in real time to the patient's gait kinematics via adaptive oscillators. In particular, this study focuses on a metric characterizing natural gait variability, i.e., the level of long-range autocorrelations (LRA) in series of stride durations.
|
Long-range autocorrelations; Parkinson’s disease; Walking assistance; Wearable device