Abstract

OBJECTIVE: In a cohort of high school football athletes, the authors sought to 1) describe the proportion of those with acute psychological symptoms postconcussion, 2) determine predictors of more acute psychological symptoms postconcussion, and 3) determine if acute psychological symptoms impact recovery.



METHODS: A retrospective cohort study of high school football athletes (14-18 years of age) who sustained a sport-related concussion between November 2017 and April 2022 and presented to a multidisciplinary concussion center was performed. Based on their Post-Concussion Symptom Scale (PCSS) scores at the initial clinic visit, their total psychological symptom cluster score was calculated by summing their scores for the four affective symptoms (irritability, sadness, nervousness, and feeling more emotional). The psychological symptom ratio was defined as the ratio of the psychological symptom cluster score to the total initial PCSS score. Primary outcomes included time to return to learn (RTL), symptom resolution, and return to play (RTP). Uni- and multivariable regression analyses were performed controlling for demographic factors, learning disabilities, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, and personal and/or family history of psychological diagnoses and migraine.



RESULTS: A total of 195 male football players (mean age 16.2 ± 1.2 years) were included in the study. About one-third of the sample (n = 70, 35.9%) reported at least one psychological symptom. Of these 70 athletes, their psychological symptom scores were 1 (10.3%), 2 (7.7%), and ≥ 3 (17.9%). Irritability was the most endorsed psychological symptom (25.1%), followed by nervousness (15.9%), feeling more emotional (12.8%), and sadness (11.8%). The multivariable regression model showed that a positive psychological history (B = 2.66, 95% CI 0.74-4.58, p = 0.007) and family psychological history (B = 2.43, 95% CI 0.98-3.88, p = 0.001) were significant predictors of a higher psychological symptom cluster score. Multivariable linear regression analysis showed that a higher psychological symptom cluster score was associated with a longer time to RTP (B = 1.22, 95% CI 0.17-2.264, p = 0.023) but not with time to symptom resolution or RTL. The psychological symptom ratio was not a significant predictor.



CONCLUSIONS: In a cohort of male football players, 36% reported at least one psychological symptom, with irritability being most commonly reported. Athletes with a personal and/or family history of psychological disorders experienced more acute psychological symptoms following a sport-related concussion. A higher psychological symptom cluster score was associated with delayed time to RTP but not time to RTL or symptom resolution.

