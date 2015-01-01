|
Citation
Johnson MB. J. Stud. Alcohol Drugs 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
37975886
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Epidemiological research has repeatedly found that alcohol-impaired driving is associated with elevated risk of crash involvement in a dose-response fashion. While experimental studies show that alcohol impairment of cognitive and psychomotor driving skills is exacerbated by sleep deprivation, there is less evidence that the combination of drowsiness and alcohol predicts actual motor vehicle crashes.
Language: en
Keywords
alcohol; crash risk; drowsiness; drunk driving; nightime; sleep