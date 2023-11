Abstract

PURPOSE: To report an approach to explosive injuries with simultaneous, co-surgeon bilateral ruptured globe repair and pars plana vitrectomy for bilateral intraocular foreign bodies (IOFBs).



METHODS: A case and its findings were analyzed.



RESULTS: A 31-year-old man had bilateral vision loss after an air compressor malfunction that caused a high-pressure explosion to his face. An examination showed bilateral open-globe injuries and IOFBs, necessitating urgent repair. Given the risk for endophthalmitis and the need for expeditious repair, open-globe repair surgery was performed in both eyes simultaneously by co-surgeons followed by pars plana lensectomy, vitrectomy with IOFB removal, and silicone oil placement. The final visual acuity after bilateral scleral-fixated intraocular lens implantation was 20/20 OD and 20/25 OS.



CONCLUSIONS: This case of bilateral open-globe injuries and IOFBs required expeditious repair with bilateral, simultaneous surgery that ultimately resulted in excellent visual outcomes. Simultaneous surgery may be an option for bilateral ocular trauma.

