Abstract

Military trauma provides a unique pattern of injuries due to the high velocity, high kinetic energy ammunition utilized, and the high prevalence of blast injury. To further complicate this, military trauma often occurs in austere environments with limited logistical support. Therefore, military medical providers are forced to learn nonstandard techniques and when necessary, practice a level of improvisation not commonly seen in other medical fields. The case presented in this manuscript is a prime example of these challenges. At the onset of fighting both the medic's rucksack, carrying with it the primary source of medical gear and the precious supply of cold-stored blood products are lost. The scenario was further complicated by rough mountainous terrain and a prolonged evacuation time. The medical provider was forced to utilize nonstandard devices such as an improvised junctional tourniquet which used a rock to focus the devices pressure. They also adapted their basic understanding of surgical procedures to conduct a vascular cutdown procedure for wound exposure and effectively pack an otherwise non-compressible wound to a major artery. Despite a significant loss of equipment, the medic and their team were able to successfully care for a number of patients in this mass casualty scenario.

