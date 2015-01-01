Abstract

Approximately 20% of acquired brain injury (ABI) survivors experience reduced psychological wellbeing (PWB). Neuropsychological rehabilitation (NPR) is one approach supporting people with ABI to participate meaningfully in activities despite challenges. Although literature supports NPR effectiveness, little is known about change mechanisms. This systematic realist review identifies what NPR programmes have been designed, delivered, and evaluated for people with ABI to improve PWB and/or quality of life (QOL), as well as providing a context-relevant understanding of what NPR includes and how NPR might lead to positive outcomes. A rapid realist review was conducted in three phases: (1) structured retrieval and evidence extraction; (2) stakeholder consultation; (3) analysis and synthesis. Searches were completed, and findings from 35 publications and one stakeholder consultation were synthesized into a refined logic model. Six context-mechanism-outcome chains (CMOCs) were identified. Participants' relationships to internal experiences, and feelings of self-worth, mastery, and connection appeared to be mechanisms that led to improved PWB and QOL. Adaptation and individualized programmes were also key mechanisms to explain successful NPR. Embedding CMOCs into NPR could improve PWB and/or QOL for people with ABI. The logic model will inform ongoing development of a new online, group-based, NPR programme.

Language: en