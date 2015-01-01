Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To compare mortality rates in bipolar disorder with common causes of mortality.



METHODS: Observational data from the Prechter Longitudinal Study of Bipolar Disorder (PLS-BD) of 1128 participants including 281 controls was analyzed using logistical regression to quantify mortality rates in comparison with common comorbidities and causes of death. Outcome and treatment measures, including ASRM, GAD-7, PHQ-9 and medication use were used to stratify those with bipolar disorder (BD) that are alive or deceased. A larger cohort of 10,735 existing BD patients with 7,826 controls (no psychiatric diagnosis) from the University of Michigan Health (U-M Health) clinics was used as replication, observational secondary data analysis.



RESULTS: The mortality rates are significantly different between those with BD and controls in both PLS-BD and U-M Health. Those with BD and are deceased have a higher percentage of elevated depression measures but show no difference in mania or anxiety measures nor medication use patterns. In both cohorts, a diagnosis of BD increases the odds of mortality greater than history of smoking or being older than ≥ 60-years of age.



CONCLUSION: BD was found to increase odds of mortality significantly and beyond that of a history of smoking. This finding was replicated in an independent sample.

