Yocum AK, Friedman E, Bertram HS, Han P, McInnis MG. Psychiatry Res. 2023; 330: e115601.

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.psychres.2023.115601

37976662

OBJECTIVES: To compare mortality rates in bipolar disorder with common causes of mortality.

METHODS: Observational data from the Prechter Longitudinal Study of Bipolar Disorder (PLS-BD) of 1128 participants including 281 controls was analyzed using logistical regression to quantify mortality rates in comparison with common comorbidities and causes of death. Outcome and treatment measures, including ASRM, GAD-7, PHQ-9 and medication use were used to stratify those with bipolar disorder (BD) that are alive or deceased. A larger cohort of 10,735 existing BD patients with 7,826 controls (no psychiatric diagnosis) from the University of Michigan Health (U-M Health) clinics was used as replication, observational secondary data analysis.

RESULTS: The mortality rates are significantly different between those with BD and controls in both PLS-BD and U-M Health. Those with BD and are deceased have a higher percentage of elevated depression measures but show no difference in mania or anxiety measures nor medication use patterns. In both cohorts, a diagnosis of BD increases the odds of mortality greater than history of smoking or being older than ≥ 60-years of age.

CONCLUSION: BD was found to increase odds of mortality significantly and beyond that of a history of smoking. This finding was replicated in an independent sample.


Language: en

Mortality; Smoking; Bipolar disorder; Hypertension; Lifespan; Premature death; Replication study

