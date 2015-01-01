|
Citation
Danimoh MA, Muhammad AS, Mohammed A, Rabiu I, Ali MW, Shittu AP. West Afr. J. Med. 2023; 40(11 Suppl 1): S17-S18.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, West African College of Physicians and West African College of Surgeons)
DOI
unavailable
PMID
37975823
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: The block/concrete industry is often seen as a driver of economic growth in developing countries. A wide range of people mainly unskilled form the bulk of workers in these industries. According to the International Labor Organization, about 60,000 fatal accidents occur annually on these construction sites. This study aimed to determine the knowledge of hazards and practices of occupational safety measures among the workers in these industries.
Language: en
Keywords
Hazards; Knowledge; Block; Concrete; Occupational; Practice