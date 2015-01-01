Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The block/concrete industry is often seen as a driver of economic growth in developing countries. A wide range of people mainly unskilled form the bulk of workers in these industries. According to the International Labor Organization, about 60,000 fatal accidents occur annually on these construction sites. This study aimed to determine the knowledge of hazards and practices of occupational safety measures among the workers in these industries.



METHODOLOGY: A descriptive cross-sectional study was done among 295 respondents selected using a multi-stage sampling technique. A structured, interviewer-administered-electronic questionnaire was used to obtain information from the respondents. Data were analyzed using SPSS version 23. Quantitative variables were summarized using tables and charts. The chi-square test was used to examine the relationship between socio-demographic characteristics and knowledge and practice. Statistical significance was determined at a p-value of ≤0.05.



RESULTS: All the respondents were males, with a mean age of 28.9 ± 6.9 years. Most (70%) of the respondents have good knowledge while 49% have good practices in occupational safety. The age, level of education, and status of the worker were associated with knowledge of occupational hazards and practices. There was a statistically significant relationship between the knowledge of hazards and the practice of occupational safety (p = 0.000).



CONCLUSION: The knowledge of occupational hazards among the study participants was high while safety practices were not adequate. Therefore, the health authorities should educate workers on safety practices and encourage the management of the factories to provide safety measures to protect the workers.

