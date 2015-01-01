|
Citation
Shehu A, Raji MO, Ka'oje AU, Azees AS, Onazi SO, Coker L. West Afr. J. Med. 2023; 40(11 Suppl 1): S18.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, West African College of Physicians and West African College of Surgeons)
DOI
unavailable
PMID
37975880
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Quarrying is a thriving occupation providing widespread employment opportunities to the poor indigenes of Zamfara State. The workers are more susceptible to various morbidities due to numerous hazards in their working environment. This study aims to assess the morbidity pattern, availability, and compliance with safety measures among quarry workers in Gusau metropolis, Zamfara State.
Language: en
Keywords
Hazards; Morbidity; Compliance and safety measures; Stone quarry