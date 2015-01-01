Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Quarrying is a thriving occupation providing widespread employment opportunities to the poor indigenes of Zamfara State. The workers are more susceptible to various morbidities due to numerous hazards in their working environment. This study aims to assess the morbidity pattern, availability, and compliance with safety measures among quarry workers in Gusau metropolis, Zamfara State.



METHODOLOGY: A cross-sectional study was conducted among 307 quarry workers in Gusau metropolis between July and August 2022. The respondents were selected by multi-stage sampling technique. Data was collected using an interviewer-administered questionnaire (ODK), an observer checklist, and clinical examination. Appropriate descriptive and inferential statistics were done to determine significant association (p<0.05).



RESULTS: The common morbidities among the respondents were respiratory (39.4%), ear (6.5%), eye (30.0%), and injuries (39.7%). Working hours per day and duration of work in the quarry were factors associated with respiratory morbidities. Respondents' level of compliance with safety measures were; no compliance (5.2%), low compliance (43.7%), moderate compliance (49.8%), and considerable compliance (1.3%).



CONCLUSIONS: This study showed high morbidities and low compliance with safety measures among quarry workers in Gusau metropolis, Zamfara State.

Language: en