Abstract

The growing concerns over road safety and the increasing popularity of two-wheeled vehicles highlight the need to address aggressive driving behaviors in this context. Understanding and detecting such behaviors can significantly contribute to rider safety and accident prevention. The primary aim of this research is to develop an effective method for detecting aggressive driving patterns, specifically focusing on rapid turns and lane-change maneuvers using two-wheeled vehicles. To achieve this objective, we conducted a survey to establish criteria for aggressive driving. Subsequently, we collected data through a virtual simulator, implementing staged aggressive driving scenarios. The data underwent preprocessing, feature engineering, and deep learning model training for detection. The results of this study demonstrate the successful detection of aggressive driving patterns, including rapid turns and lane changes, using sensor data. The criterion for rapid turns is specified as a significant change in sensor values within 1 s. In the CNN-LSTM model for aggressive lane changes, the precision for normal driving is 0.97, and the overall accuracy for aggressive driving is 95%. Our approach, which relies on sensor technology rather than impractical camera systems, showcases the potential for enhancing rider safety in two-wheeled vehicles. In conclusion, this research provides valuable insights into the detection of aggressive driving patterns in two-wheeled vehicles. By leveraging sensor data and innovative methods, it offers promising implications for improving rider safety and accident prevention in the future.

