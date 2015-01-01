Abstract

When approached about writing another book on gun control, I was more than excited. The issue seemed to be off the radar for most people, and I was thrilled that someone was still interested in the topic. Perhaps never too far from the front burner, there had been little national discussion about guns in quite some time. The debate among the attentive public, interest groups, and some elected officials had neither abated nor become less intense, but most citizens were focused on other issues. My interest had been piqued even further by two narrowly decided U.S. Supreme Court cases that had recognized an individual right to possess firearms, but had also made it clear that many types of gun regulations were permissible. Public opinion and public policy had been swinging in the gun-rights direction as well. Fears about what President Obama would do seemed largely unfounded--he was focused on other issues and appeared to be unwilling to fight a losing battle. My personal interest in the field had grown as well. I was planning an elk hunting trip to Wyoming. I had recently joined a local gun club and gotten involved with target shooting. My collecting interest had shifted from true antique firearms to the realm of milsurps--military firearms ranging in age from 50 years to over 100 years old. I was amazed at how accurate some of them were and intrigued by the challenge of making some others more accurate. It is also interesting to see how the technology evolved over the course of many decades. A friend had convinced me that I should reload my own cartridges for both the elk hunt and for the milsurp rifles to find a "load" that my guns "like."

