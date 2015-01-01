|
Wood M, Haigh ID, Le QQ, Nguyen HN, Tran HB, Darby SE, Marsh R, Skliris N, Hirschi JJM, Nicholls RJ, Bloemendaal N. Nat. Hazards Earth Syst. Sci. 2023; 23(7): 2475-2504.
Coastal floods, driven by extreme sea levels, are one of the most dangerous natural hazards. The people at highest risk are those living in low-lying coastal areas exposed to tropical-cyclone-forced storm surges. Here we apply a novel modelling framework to estimate past and/or present and future storm-surge-level and extreme-sea-level probabilities along the coastlines of southern China, Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand, and Malaysia. A regional hydrodynamic model is configured to simulate 10 000 years of synthetic tropical cyclone activity, representative of a past/present (1980-2017) and high-emission-scenario future (2015-2050) period.
Language: en