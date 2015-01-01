|
Citation
Charpentier-Noyer M, Peredo D, Fleury A, Marchal H, Bouttier F, Gaume E, Nicolle P, Payrastre O, Ramos MH. Nat. Hazards Earth Syst. Sci. 2023; 23(6): 2001-2029.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Copernicus GmbH on behalf of the European Geosciences Union)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
This paper presents a methodological framework designed for the event-based evaluation of short-range hydrometeorological ensemble forecasts, in the specific context of an intense flash-flood event characterized by high spatiotemporal variability. The proposed evaluation adopts the point of view of end users in charge of the organization of evacuations and rescue operations at a regional scale. Therefore, the local exceedance of discharge thresholds should be anticipated in time and accurately localized. A step-by-step approach is proposed, including first an evaluation of the rainfall forecasts. This first step helps us to define appropriate spatial and temporal scales for the evaluation of flood forecasts. The anticipation of the flood rising limb (discharge thresholds) is then analyzed at a large number of ungauged sub-catchments using simulated flows and zero-future rainfall forecasts as references. Based on this second step, several gauged sub-catchments are selected, at which a detailed evaluation of the forecast hydrographs is finally achieved.
Language: en