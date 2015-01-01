Abstract

Snow avalanches are a prevalent threat in mountain territories. Large-scale mapping of avalanche-prone terrain is a prerequisite for land-use planning where historical information about past events is insufficient. To this aim, the most common approach is the identification of potential release areas (PRAs) followed by numerical avalanche simulations. Existing methods for identifying PRAs rely on terrain analysis. Despite their efficiency, they suffer from (i) a lack of systematic evaluation on the basis of adapted metrics and past observations over large areas and (ii) a limited ability to distinguish PRAs corresponding to individual avalanche paths. The latter may preclude performing numerical simulations corresponding to individual avalanche events, questioning the realism of resulting hazard assessments. In this paper, a method that accurately identifies individual snow avalanche PRAs based on terrain parameters and watershed delineation is developed, and confusion matrices and different scores are proposed to evaluate it. Comparison to an extensive cadastre of past avalanche limits from different massifs of the French Alps used as ground truth leads to true positive rates (recall) between 80 % and 87 % in PRA numbers and between 92.4 % and 94 % in PRA areas, which shows the applicability of the method to the French Alps context. A parametric study is performed, highlighting the overall robustness of the approach and the most important steps/choices to maximize PRA detection, among which the important role of watershed delineation to identify the right number of individual PRAs is highlighted. These results may contribute to better understanding avalanche hazard in the French Alps. Wider outcomes include an in-depth investigation of the issue of evaluating automated PRA detection methods and a large data set that could be used for additional developments, and to benchmark existing and/or new PRA detection methods.

Language: en