|
Citation
|
Xing H, Que T, Wu Y, Hu S, Li H, Li H, Skitmore M, Talebian N. Nat. Hazards Earth Syst. Sci. 2023; 23(4): 1529-1547.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Copernicus GmbH on behalf of the European Geosciences Union)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Giving full play to the public's initiative for geohazard reduction is critical for sustainable disaster reduction under a government-led top-down disaster governance approach. According to the public's intention to participate in geohazard mitigation activities, this study introduces the analytical framework of the theory of planned behavior (TPB), with attitudes, subjective norms, and perceived behavioral control as the primary explanatory variables, with three added explanatory variables: risk perception, disaster experience, and participation perception.
Language: en