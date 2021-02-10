Abstract

The Vanuatu subduction zone (VSZ) is known to be seismically very active, due to the high convergence rate between the Australian and Pacific tectonic plates for the majority of the margin. However, this is not the case on its southernmost part south of latitude 22.5∘ S and east of longitude 170∘ E, which is neither highly tectonically active nor has it produced large tsunamis over the past 150 years. It has also not been widely studied. On the 11 February 2021 (10 February UTC), a magnitude Mw 7.7 earthquake triggered a tsunami warning in New Caledonia and Vanuatu 20 min after midnight (local time). With an epicentre located close to the volcanic islands of Matthew and Hunter, this shallow reverse-faulting rupture (< 30 km depth) was able to deform the seabed and produce a tsunami. This was confirmed 45 min later by the coastal gauges of the Loyalty and the south Vanuatu islands, which recorded the first tsunami waves. Showing a typical recorded amplitude of less than 1 m, with a maximum of ∼ 1.5 m in Lenakel (Tanna, Vanuatu), it was observed on most coastal gauges and DART stations in the south-west Pacific region as far as Tasmania to the south and Tuvalu to the north at distances of ∼ 3000 and ∼ 1800 km from the epicentre. In this study, the tsunamigenic potential of the southernmost part of the VSZ and the implications in terms of regional hazard assessment are discussed through (1) the presentation of the complex tectonic settings of this "transition zone" between the Solomon-Vanuatu and the Tonga-Kermadec trenches, (2) the case study of the 10 February 2021 tsunami at a south-west Pacific regional scale using three different tsunami generation scenarios computed with the COMCOT modelling code on a set of 48 nested bathymetric grids, and (3) the simulation of a plausible Mw 8.2 scenario encompassing the active part of this "transition zone". The validation of the Mw 7.7 parameters for tsunami modelling provides the means to further assess the hazard from potential tsunamis triggered by higher magnitude earthquakes in this region. Tsunami records highlight that > 28 cm wave amplitudes were recorded at eight different coastal gauges, including one with an amplitude of more than 1 m (Lenakel, Tanna, Vanuatu). The tsunami threat at that location would be large enough to warrant an onshore evacuation. Finally, it helps to highlight the significant role played by the numerous submarine features in the region, the Norfolk Ridge being the most important, which acts like a waveguide from the north to the south.

Language: en