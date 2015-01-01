|
Karali A, Varotsos KV, Giannakopoulos C, Nastos PP, Hatzaki M. Nat. Hazards Earth Syst. Sci. 2023; 23(2): 429-445.
(Copyright © 2023, Copernicus GmbH on behalf of the European Geosciences Union)
Forest fires constitute a major environmental and socioeconomic hazard in the Mediterranean. Weather and climate are among the main factors influencing forest fire potential. As fire danger is expected to increase under changing climate, seasonal forecasting of meteorological conditions conductive to fires is of paramount importance for implementing effective fire prevention policies. The aim of the current study is to provide high-resolution (∼9 km) probabilistic seasonal fire danger forecasts, utilizing the Canadian Forest Fire Weather Index (FWI) for the Attica region, one of the most fire-prone regions in Greece and the Mediterranean, employing the fifth-generation ECMWF seasonal forecasting system (SEAS5).
