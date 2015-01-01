Abstract

Forest fires constitute a major environmental and socioeconomic hazard in the Mediterranean. Weather and climate are among the main factors influencing forest fire potential. As fire danger is expected to increase under changing climate, seasonal forecasting of meteorological conditions conductive to fires is of paramount importance for implementing effective fire prevention policies. The aim of the current study is to provide high-resolution (∼9 km) probabilistic seasonal fire danger forecasts, utilizing the Canadian Forest Fire Weather Index (FWI) for the Attica region, one of the most fire-prone regions in Greece and the Mediterranean, employing the fifth-generation ECMWF seasonal forecasting system (SEAS5).



RESULTS indicate that, depending on the lead time of the forecast, both the FWI and ISI (Initial Spread Index) present statistically significant high discrimination scores and can be considered reliable in predicting above-normal fire danger conditions. When comparing the year-by-year fire danger predictions with the historical fire occurrence recorded by the Hellenic Fire Service database, both seasonal FWI and ISI forecasts are skilful in identifying years with a high number of fire occurrences. Overall, fire danger and its subcomponents can potentially be exploited by regional authorities in fire prevention management regarding preparedness and resources allocation.

