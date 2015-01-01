Abstract

Coastal river deltas are susceptible to flooding from pluvial, fluvial, and coastal flood drivers. Compound floods, which result from the co-occurrence of two or more of these drivers, typically exacerbate impacts compared to floods from a single driver. While several global flood models have been developed, these do not account for compound flooding. Local-scale compound flood models provide state-of-the-art analyses but are hard to scale to other regions as these typically are based on local datasets. Hence, there is a need for globally applicable compound flood hazard modeling. We develop, validate, and apply a framework for compound flood hazard modeling that accounts for interactions between all drivers. It consists of the high-resolution 2D hydrodynamic Super-Fast INundation of CoastS (SFINCS) model, which is automatically set up from global datasets and coupled with a global hydrodynamic river routing model and a global surge and tide model. To test the framework, we simulate two historical compound flood events, Tropical Cyclone Idai and Tropical Cyclone Eloise in the Sofala province of Mozambique, and compare the simulated flood extents to satellite-derived extents on multiple days for both events. Compared to the global CaMa-Flood model, the globally applicable model generally performs better in terms of the critical success index (−0.01-0.09) and hit rate (0.11-0.22) but worse in terms of the false-alarm ratio (0.04-0.14). Furthermore, the simulated flood depth maps are more realistic due to better floodplain connectivity and provide a more comprehensive picture as direct coastal flooding and pluvial flooding are simulated. Using the new framework, we determine the dominant flood drivers and transition zones between flood drivers. These vary significantly between both events because of differences in the magnitude of and time lag between the flood drivers. We argue that a wide range of plausible events should be investigated to obtain a robust understanding of compound flood interactions, which is important to understand for flood adaptation, preparedness, and response. As the model setup and coupling is automated, reproducible, and globally applicable, the presented framework is a promising step forward towards large-scale compound flood hazard modeling.

