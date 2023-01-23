Abstract

Water ponding and pluvial flash flooding (PFF) on roadways can pose a significant risk to drivers. Furthermore, climate change, growing urbanization, increasing imperviousness, and aging stormwater infrastructure have increased the frequency of these events. Using physics-based models to predict pluvial flooding at the road segment scale requires notable terrain simplifications and detailed information that is often not available at fine scales (e.g., blockage of stormwater inlets). This brings uncertainty into the results, especially in highly urbanized areas where micro-topographic features typically govern the actual flow dynamics. This study evaluates the potential for flood observations collected from Waze - a community-based navigation app - to estimate the likelihood of PFF at the road segment scale. We investigated the correlation of the Waze flood reports with well-known flood observations and maps, including the National Flood Hazard Layer (NFHL), high watermarks, and low water crossings data inventories. In addition, highly localized surface depressions and their catchments are derived from a 1 m resolution bare-earth digital elevation model (BE-DEM) to investigate the spatial association of Waze flood reports. This analysis showed that the highest correlation of Waze flood reports exists with local surface depressions rather than river flooding, indicating that they are potentially useful indicators of PFF. Accordingly, two data-driven models, empirical Bayes (EB) and random forest (RF) regression, were developed to predict the frequency of flooding, a proxy for flood susceptibility, for three classes of historical storm events (light, moderate, and severe) in every road segment with surface depressions. Applying the models to Waze data from 150 storms in the city of Dallas showed that depression catchment drainage area and imperviousness are the most important predictive features. The EB model performed with reasonable precision in estimating the number of PFF events out of 92 light, 41 moderate, and 17 severe storms with 0.84, 0.85, and 1.09 mean absolute errors, respectively. This study shows that Waze data provide useful information for highly localized PFF prediction. The superior performance of EB compared to the RF model shows that the historical observations included in the EB approach are important for more accurate PFF prediction.

