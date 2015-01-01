|
Cardil A, Tapia VM, Monedero S, Quiñones T, Little K, Stoof CR, Ramírez J, de-Miguel S. Nat. Hazards Earth Syst. Sci. 2023; 23(1): 361-373.
(Copyright © 2023, Copernicus GmbH on behalf of the European Geosciences Union)
In recent years fires of greater magnitude have been documented throughout northwest Europe. With several climate projections indicating future increases in fire activity in this temperate area, it is imperative to identify the status of fire in this region. This study unravels unknowns about the state of the fire regime in northwest Europe by characterizing one of the key aspects of fire behavior, the rate of spread (ROS). Using an innovative approach to cluster Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) hotspots into fire perimeter isochrones to derive ROS, we identify the effects of land cover and season on the rate of spread of 102 landscape fires that occurred between 2012 and 2022.
Language: en