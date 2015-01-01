SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Copenhaver A, Bowman N, Ferguson C. Journal of Mass Violence Research 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.53076/JMVR74816

Twitter is a popular social medium for members of U.S. Congress, and the platform has become focal for framing policy discussions for constituents and the media. The current study examines the corpus of N = 5,768 Congressional tweets sent on the day of and week following the 2018 Parkland shooting, over 25 percent of which (n = 1,615) were related to the shooting. Democrats were far more likely to engage Parkland as a prominent topic in their Twitter feeds. Democrats framed Parkland discussions in terms of outrage and criticism, as well as discussions of the potential causes of and (legislative) solutions to gun violence. Republicans mostly avoided Parkland discussions and political framing.


Language: en
