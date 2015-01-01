Abstract

In recent years there have been numerous high-profile incidents in professional cycling that have endangered the lives of cyclists, fellow competitors, and spectators in track and road disciplines. Yet, there has been little research conducted to ascertain why, and how things can be improved within the sport to improve safety. To illuminate this area, we apply safety culture theory to the now infamous Australian Cycling 2021 Olympic incident that saw their Olympians handlebar snap clean off during the competition. The results show that dimensions of safety culture are apparent in this incident, with distinct parallels between it and high-profile failures in other industries. The lack of adherence to rules, the existence of light-touch regulation, and management safety attitudes are concerning, and suggestive of a need for immediate improvement at a governing level. This research provides a conceptual basis for further research in the area to ensure interventions are effective at preventing future safety critical incidents within the sport.

