Abstract

Background

Some individuals who consume drugs have been known to use police avoidance strategies, such as using Facebook police location communities (PLCs). Questions remain unanswered regarding the use of PLCs, including 1) what differentiates those who use these communities from those who do not, and 2) do these communities influence deterrence effects and offending behaviour?



Methods

The current study aimed to answer these questions, with a sample of Queensland motorists who reported consuming either cannabis, methamphetamine, MDMA and/or cocaine in the last 30 days. A total of 640 individuals, ranging in age between 17 and 78 years (M = 41.25, SD = 13.24) (73.4 % male) completed an online survey.



Results

The use of PLCs for information regarding Roadside Drug Testing (RDT) locations was reported by 34 % of the sample (n = 215). After exposure to relevant RDT posts on PLCs, participants reported more decisions to take a back road (946 instances reported) than decisions to delay driving (473 instances). A logistic regression revealed that when compared to non-PLC users, those using PLCs for RDT information reported greater concern with being caught for drug driving, greater awareness of the drug driving penalty and procedures, and knowing others who also use PLCs to avoid detection for drug driving.



Conclusions

The findings highlight that PLCs may assist motorists to engage in drug driving offences with a reduced risk of detection and have implications for how to operationalise RDT in a way that reduces the harmful effects of these sites.



Keywords: Drug impaired driving

Language: en