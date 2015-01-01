Abstract

The construction industry has continuously changed its work processes, methods, techniques and associated hazards. In addition, the way in which work is carried out on construction sites varies from project to project. As a result, it is difficult to prevent workplace accidents. What is worrying is that the majority of hazardous situations that arise as a result of decisions made during the design phase are not identified until construction begins. According to studies carried out around the world, some of the hazardous situations in construction are due to decisions made during the design process. The aim of this study was to minimise the hazards that arise from design decisions and cause occupational accidents. To this end, a system has been developed that operates in a BIM environment used by designers during the design phase. Thus, if a designer makes a decision that could cause a hazard, he/she would be warned by the BIM software. Therefore, in terms of occupational health and safety, safer buildings should be designed. This study uses multi-storey building projects and a system that detects and alerts on design decisions that cause fall accidents. The study concluded that most of the hazards that cause falls can be identified at the design stage. Consequently, the majority of these hazards can be eliminated through alternative design recommendations.

Language: en