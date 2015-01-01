SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

de Wit RAC, Helsloot I, Koetse MJ. Safety Sci. 2024; 169: e106322.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.ssci.2023.106322

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Getting insight in the value of a statistical life (VOSL) attributed by the public to a specific risk such as dying from a house fire is important for policy makers to decide upon investments in risk policies. We conduct a choice experiment among 504 Dutch citizens, including trade-offs between a reduction in the probability of dying from a house fire and tax increases, to derive the VOSL in the Dutch context of fire risk. We estimate a random parameters logit model, allowing for heterogeneity in citizen preferences. We find that after correcting for choice anomalies among respondents our VOSL estimate is around EURO 15-22 million.


Language: en

Keywords

Choice experiment; Fire safety; Stated preferences; Value of a statistical life

