SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Singh N. Safety Sci. 2024; 169: e106324.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.ssci.2023.106324

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Little empirical research exists on micro-level factors, especially different modes of internationalisation, affecting adoption of international standard for occupational safety and health. Using a dataset of 653 automotive component producers in India in year 2017-18, this firm-level study examines the likelihood of having OHSAS 18001 certification. This voluntary standard valid till September 2021, has paved the way for transition to ISO45001 Standard. The study analyses also the joint probability of 'having OHSAS 18001, ISO 14001 and the (automotive) industry-specific quality management system standard (ISO/TS:16949/ IATF:16949)' Triple certifications. Automotive industry is an interesting case study for investigating 'internationalisation-certifications' relationships. This paper explores the role of exports to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) & Tier-1 firms, and outward investment in adoption of safety and the 'Triple' standards. For the safety-environmental-quality multiple management systems econometric analysis, considering only the industry-specific quality management system (given its signalling superiority) is another novel contribution. The logit model estimates and sample average partial effects indicate significant positive effects of having outward direct investment (commenced in recent years) and exports to OEMs/high-Tier firms on OHSAS18001 and Triple certifications propensities. These findings pertaining to deep internationalisation of the firm are useful to emerging market producers and governments.


Language: en

Keywords

Auto components industry; Internationalisation; ISO45001 Standard; Multiple management systems; Occupational safety and health; OHSAS 18,001 certification

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print