Abstract

Little empirical research exists on micro-level factors, especially different modes of internationalisation, affecting adoption of international standard for occupational safety and health. Using a dataset of 653 automotive component producers in India in year 2017-18, this firm-level study examines the likelihood of having OHSAS 18001 certification. This voluntary standard valid till September 2021, has paved the way for transition to ISO45001 Standard. The study analyses also the joint probability of 'having OHSAS 18001, ISO 14001 and the (automotive) industry-specific quality management system standard (ISO/TS:16949/ IATF:16949)' Triple certifications. Automotive industry is an interesting case study for investigating 'internationalisation-certifications' relationships. This paper explores the role of exports to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) & Tier-1 firms, and outward investment in adoption of safety and the 'Triple' standards. For the safety-environmental-quality multiple management systems econometric analysis, considering only the industry-specific quality management system (given its signalling superiority) is another novel contribution. The logit model estimates and sample average partial effects indicate significant positive effects of having outward direct investment (commenced in recent years) and exports to OEMs/high-Tier firms on OHSAS18001 and Triple certifications propensities. These findings pertaining to deep internationalisation of the firm are useful to emerging market producers and governments.

Language: en