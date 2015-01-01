Abstract

Regular speeders are those who commit speeding recidivism during a period. Among their speeding behaviors, some occurring in specific scenarios may cause more hazards to road users. Therefore, there is a need to evaluate the driving risks if the regular speeders have different speeding propensities. This study considers speeding-related hard-braking events (SHEs) as a safety surrogate measure and recognizes the regular speeders who encounter at least one SHEs during the study period as risky individuals. To identify speeding behaviors and hard-braking events from low-frequency GPS trajectories, we compare the average travel speed between pairwise adjacent GPS points to the posted speed limit and examine the speed curve and the corresponding travel distance between these GPS points, respectively. Thereafter, a logistic model, XGBoost, and three 1D Convolutional Neural Networks (CNNs) including AlexNet CNN, Mini-AlexNet CNN, and Simple CNN are respectively developed to recognize the regular speeders who encountered SHEs based on their speeding propensities. The proposed Mini-AlexNet CNN achieves a global F1-score of 91% and recall of 90% on the testing data, which are superior to other models. Further, the study uses the Shapley Additive exPlanation (SHAP) framework to visually interpret the contribution of speeding propensities on SHE likelihood. It is found that speeding by 50% or greater for no more than 285 m is the most dangerous kind among all the speeding behaviors. Speeding on roads without bicycle lanes or on roads with roadside parking and excessive accesses increases the probability of encountering SHEs. Based on the analyses, we put forward tailored recommendations that aim to restrict hazard-related speeding behaviors rather than speeding behaviors of all kinds.

Language: en