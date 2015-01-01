Abstract

Benign paroxysmal positional vertigo (BPPV) is amongst the commonest causes of dizziness and falls in older adults. Diagnosing and treating BPPV can reduce falls, and thereby reduce fall-related morbidity and mortality. Recent World Falls Guidelines recommend formal assessment for BPPV in older adults at risk of falling, but only if they report vertigo. However, this recommendation ignores the data that (i) many older adults with BPPV experience dizziness as vague unsteadiness (rather than vertigo), and (ii) others may experience no symptoms of dizziness at all. BPPV without vertigo is due to an impaired vestibular perception of self-motion, termed 'vestibular agnosia'. Vestibular agnosia is found in ageing, neurodegeneration and traumatic brain injury, and results in dramatically increased missed BPPV diagnoses. Patients with BPPV without vertigo are typically the most vulnerable for negative outcomes associated with this disorder. We thus recommend simplifying the World Falls Guidelines: all older adults (>60 years) with objective or subjective balance problems, irrespective of symptomatic complaint, should have positional testing to examine for BPPV.

