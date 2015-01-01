|
Hanson RF, Zhu V, Are F, Espeleta H, Wallis E, Heider P, Kautz M, Lenert L. BMC Med. Inform. Decis. Mak. 2023; 23(1): e266.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
37978498
BACKGROUND: Child abuse and neglect (CAN) is prevalent, associated with long-term adversities, and often undetected. Primary care settings offer a unique opportunity to identify CAN and facilitate referrals, when warranted. Electronic health records (EHR) contain extensive information to support healthcare decisions, yet time constraints preclude most providers from thorough EHR reviews that could indicate CAN. Strategies that summarize EHR data to identify CAN and convey this to providers has potential to mitigate CAN-related sequelae. This study used expert review/consensus and Natural Language Processing (NLP) to develop and test a lexicon to characterize children who have experienced or are at risk for CAN and compared machine learning methods to the lexicon + NLP approach to determine the algorithm's performance for identifying CAN.
Language: en
Pediatrics; Primary care; Screening; Automated clinical summaries; Child abuse and neglect