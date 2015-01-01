Abstract

BACKGROUND: The nature of the relationship between Internet Gaming Disorder (IGD) and psychosis is unclear so far. There is evidence that greater time spent in playing video games may expose players to both insomnia and a toxic online environment with widespread cyberbullying. These two possible consequences of IGD may, in turn, be associated with greater psychotic experiences (PE). Based on this theoretical framework, the present study proposed to contribute the body of the knowledge in this area, by testing the possible indirect effects of insomnia severity, cyber-victimization and cyberbullying in the cross-sectional association between IGD and PE in a sample of Tunisian university students.



METHOD: We conducted a cross-sectional study over 4 months (February-May 2022). The Arabic versions of the Brief Symptom Inventory, the Internet Gaming disorder-20 Test, the Insomnia Severity Index, and the Revised Cyber Bullying Inventory-II were administered to a total of 851 students (mean age = 21.26 ± 1.68 years, 53.7% females).



RESULTS: We found that 25% of students were at risk of IGD, and 1.8% had an IGD. The results of the mediation analysis showed that insomnia severity fully mediated the association between IGD and paranoid ideation. Higher IGD was significantly associated with more insomnia severity, which was, in turn, significantly associated with more paranoid ideation. Cyberbullying partly mediated the association between IGD and psychoticism. Higher IGD scores were significantly associated with more cyberbullying, which was, in turn, significantly associated with more psychoticism. Finally, greater IGD was significantly and directly associated with higher psychoticism.



CONCLUSION: Our findings suggest that insomnia and cyberbullying may be regarded as potential targets for youth mental health promotion, as well as community-focused prevention and early intervention in psychosis. More particular attention should be devoted to the huge potential for engaging in cyberbullying among online gamers. Sleep deprivation should be prevented, assessed and treated in heavy gamers.

