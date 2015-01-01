|
Citation
Fekih-Romdhane F, Lamloum E, Loch AA, Cherif W, Cheour M, Hallit S. BMC Psychiatry 2023; 23(1): e857.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
37978468
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The nature of the relationship between Internet Gaming Disorder (IGD) and psychosis is unclear so far. There is evidence that greater time spent in playing video games may expose players to both insomnia and a toxic online environment with widespread cyberbullying. These two possible consequences of IGD may, in turn, be associated with greater psychotic experiences (PE). Based on this theoretical framework, the present study proposed to contribute the body of the knowledge in this area, by testing the possible indirect effects of insomnia severity, cyber-victimization and cyberbullying in the cross-sectional association between IGD and PE in a sample of Tunisian university students.
Keywords
Students; Cyberbullying; Insomnia; Internet gaming disorder; Psychosis risk; Psychotic experiences