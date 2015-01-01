Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To characterize health related quality of life (HRQOL) for Canadians aged 16 to 25 (adolescents and young adults, AYAs) seeking care for mood and anxiety concerns at the First Episode Mood and Anxiety Program, in London, Ontario and to identify factors associated with HRQOL in this population.



METHODS: AYAs completed demographic, psychometric, and HRQOL questionnaires. We calculated 36-Item Short-Form Health Survey (SF-36) scores standardized to Canadian and US population norms. We computed Short Form 6 Dimension (SF-6D) utilities conducting multivariable linear regression analysis, adjusting for age, sex, ethnoracial minority status, parental marital/cohabitation status, parental education, the Anxiety Sensitivity Index (ASI-R), Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale Self-Report (MADRS-S), Sheehan Disability Scale (SDS), and a modified Inventory of College Students' Recent Life Experiences (ICSRLE-M).



RESULTS: Amongst 182 AYAs who completed questionnaires, mean physical component summary (PCS), mental component summary (MCS) and SF-6D utility scores were low, 43.8 (SD = 16.6), 19.0 (SD = 11.9) and.576 (SD =.074), respectively. Maternal post-secondary education, depression (MADRS-S) and functional impairment (SDS) were significantly associated with SF-6D utility.



CONCLUSION: This cohort of mental healthcare-seeking AYAs had significantly impaired psychometric and utility-based measures of quality of life, underscoring the importance of timely access to healthcare services for this population.

Language: en