Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Warning signs can help prevent suicide attempts and death. It is important to develop an evidence base for warning signs that considers both self-perspectives (i.e., those at risk for suicide) and informant-perspectives (i.e., those who observe individuals at risk for suicide).



METHODS: A questionnaire assessing a diverse set of 80 potential warning signs ("present in the minutes, hours, or days before the suicide attempts") was developed based on literature searches, lived experience consultations, and the American Association of Suicidology (AAS) expert consensus list. This questionnaire was administered to two samples: psychiatric inpatients who had attempted suicide (n = 476), and informants identified as friends, family, or caretakers of patients (n = 120).



RESULTS: Hopelessness, anxiousness, and unbearable pain were each endorsed as warning signs by >80% of inpatients and informants. Warning signs were similar across patient and informant perspectives, and across sociodemographic and clinical characteristics. Some AAS warning signs were endorsed by few patients and informants (risky behaviors, alcohol or drug use, seeking revenge) and may warrant re-evaluation.



CONCLUSIONS: Findings are consistent with models of suicide risk emphasizing pain, hopelessness, and anxiousness. Existing lists of warning signs may benefit from revision as the evidence base continues to develop.

