Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Over and under-triage represent a misallocation of resources that can affect patient outcomes. The purpose of this study is to evaluate over and under-triage rates in relation to risk factors and associated outcomes of trauma patients nationwide.



METHODS: A retrospective cohort study using the Trauma Quality Improvement Program from 2017 to 2020. Multivariable regression models were used to assess predictors of over-triage (activation when unnecessary) and under-triage (limited activation when full activation was necessary).



RESULTS: 22.2 % (32,782) of the study population were over-triaged and 20.3 % (29,996) were under-triaged. Most over-triaged patients were Black, with Medicaid, or had a penetrating injury, whereas most under-triaged patients were White, with private/commercial insurance, or had a blunt injury. With covariates adjusted for, Pacific Islander (p = 0.024) and American Indian patients (p = 0.015) were associated with higher odds of over-triage, and Hispanic patients had higher odds of under-triage (p<0.001). Patients with Medicare (p<0.001) had higher odds of over-triage, and patients with private/commercial insurance (p<0.001) had higher odds of under-triage compared to Medicaid patients. Patients in level II (p<0.001) and level III (p<0.001) trauma hospitals were associated with higher odds of over-triage.



CONCLUSION: Pacific Islander and American Indian patients, Medicare, and level II and III trauma centers are at increased risk of over-triage rates, while Hispanic and privately insured trauma patients had a higher risk for under-triage. Future studies should further investigate factors contributing to poor outcomes linked to under-triage practices and methods to improve consistency and standardization of triage tools across various levels of trauma centers.

Language: en