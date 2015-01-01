|
Paoli L, Joseph Cox LT. Int. J. Drug Policy 2023; 123: e104246.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
37979285
BACKGROUND: Like many other goods and services, performance and image enhancing drugs (PIEDs), and particularly androgenic anabolic steroids (AAS), are increasingly discussed and promoted by social media influencers. Little, however, is known about the influencers specialized in PIEDs and which drugs and services they promote and sell. AIMS: Against this background, the study has been intended to identify prominent influencers specialized in PIEDs, examine the market activities they engage in, and assess the latter's legality.
Language: en
Anabolic androgenic steroids (AAS); Doping; Illegal drug trade; Image and performance enhancing drugs (IPEDs); Performance and image enhancing drugs (PIEDs); Social media influencers