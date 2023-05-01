Abstract

We read the article by Peprah et al. Their research conducted in 28 countries found an important result that bullying is positively associated with suicidal behavior and highlighted that adolescents who have experienced bullying, loneliness, and no parental involvement are more likely to do suicidal behavior. Despite the relevance of this research result to the situation adolescents face, we want to discuss the interrelatedness of parental involvement and loneliness in this study.



It is clear that adolescents who have experienced bullying and loneliness show a high prevalence to do suicide, and it is also clear that parental involvement can buffer suicidal behavior. What is interesting from this study is the discussion of parental involvement and connectedness, which can decrease suicidal attempts among bullying victims. From the discussion, we can conclude that parental involvement is likely to reduce adolescents' loneliness since they have someone to share their problems with. Previous research also explained that lack of parental monitoring and support were associated with a higher prevalence of loneliness. But surprisingly, based on this research, countries reported having a high level of parental involvement and loneliness (explained in Table 2). For example, Liberia, which reported the highest loneliness score (66.6%), also has a high score of parental involvement (92,3%). In contrast, Timor Leste reported the lowest score on parental involvement, has 44.1% on loneliness. We believe it is a contradictory situation that needs more investigation.



Current evidence strongly supports the influence of culture on the parenting style that determines parental involvement...

