SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Klerman EB, Affouf M, Robbins R, Iyer JM, Griggs C, Masiakos PT, Sacks CA. J. Biol. Rhythms 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/07487304231208469

PMID

37978837

Abstract

Developing interventions to prevent firearm-related violence and to address its consequences requires an improved understanding of when these violent events are most likely to occur. We explored gunshot events in 6 of the most populated cities in the United States by time of day, day of week, holiday/non-holiday, and month using publicly available datasets. In some of these cities, gunshot events occurred most often at nighttime, on holidays and weekends, and during summer months, with significant interaction effects. There were also time-related changes in characteristics of the victims. Primary prevention efforts aimed at curbing firearm-related violence should consider these differential risks.


Language: en

Keywords

gun violence; gunshots; holiday; nighttime; weekly; yearly

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print