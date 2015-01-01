Abstract

The precise nature of the relationship between mindfulness, psychological flexibility (PF) and psychopathology in schizophrenia spectrum disorders (SSD) remains largely unclear and warrants further investigation. We recruited 43 persons with SSD and 43 controls. Our findings revealed that SSD showed lower mindfulness and PF than controls. Mindfulness was associated with higher PS, anticipatory pleasure, behavioral activation, and lower depressive and negative symptoms. PS was associated with lower depressive and negative symptoms and higher anticipatory pleasure and behavioral activation. The outcomes imply that targeting mindfulness and PF may prove beneficial in alleviating the amotivational psychopathology exhibited in SSD.

