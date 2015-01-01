Abstract

This study aimed to compare the effectiveness of interactive television-based music, art, and poetry therapies in reducing symptoms of posttraumatic stress disorder among school children who have experienced abduction. A randomized control trial was adopted using school children from three selected secondary schools in Northern Nigeria that have experienced the issue of kidnapping. The treatment is characterized by (1) group setting, (2) TV instruction (3) school collaboration, and (4) use of artistic mediation. The study sample comprised 470 students randomly divided into a control group of 235 and an experiment group of 235. The treatment group was further divided into art (N = 78), music (N = 78) and poetry (N = 79), respectively.



RESULTS suggest that interactive television art, music and poetry therapies are an effective intervention strategy for reducing the PTSD of school children who have experienced kidnapping in Nigeria. However, art therapy is more effective in reducing PTSD. This study has offered empirical evidence that could guide the planning and implementation of therapies aimed at assisting school children to recover from traumatic experiences.

