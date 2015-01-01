|
Zhang L, Wan R, Iyendo TO, Apuke OD, Tunca EA. Psychiatry Res. 2023; 330: e115582.
37979317
This study aimed to compare the effectiveness of interactive television-based music, art, and poetry therapies in reducing symptoms of posttraumatic stress disorder among school children who have experienced abduction. A randomized control trial was adopted using school children from three selected secondary schools in Northern Nigeria that have experienced the issue of kidnapping. The treatment is characterized by (1) group setting, (2) TV instruction (3) school collaboration, and (4) use of artistic mediation. The study sample comprised 470 students randomly divided into a control group of 235 and an experiment group of 235. The treatment group was further divided into art (N = 78), music (N = 78) and poetry (N = 79), respectively.
Nigeria; PTSD; Abduction; art therapy; music therapy; poetry therapy